Italian Coppa Italia - 2nd Leg
Inter MilanInter Milan1JuventusJuventus0

Inter Milan 1-0 Juventus (2-1 on agg): Federico Dimarco goal sends hosts in Coppa Italia final

Last updated on .From the section European Football

FC Inter Milan's defender Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between FC Inter Milan and Juventus FC, in Milan, Italy, 26 April 2023.
Federico Dimarco's goal was enough to take Inter past Juventus and into the Coppa Italia final

Inter Milan are through to the Coppa Italia final after a narrow win over Juventus at the San Siro.

With the semi-final level at 1-1 after the first leg, Federico Dimarco scored the decisive goal for holders Inter after 15 minutes.

The left wing-back stabbed home after being picked out by Nicolo Barella's pinpoint through ball.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter will now play Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on 24 May.

Following a fiery and highly controversial first leg in Turin, Inzaghi chose to leave Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

The Chelsea loanee was sent off for celebrating in front of the Juve fans after scoring a 95th-minute penalty in the first leg, a response to being racially abused by the home supporters.

However, Lukaku had his ban overturned by the Italian Football Federation as a measure to fight racism.

The Belgium striker was brought on in the 68th minute as Inter comfortably held on against a Juventus side offering very little attacking threat.

Fiorentina lead 2-0 on aggregate going into the second leg of the other semi-final on Thursday.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 36Darmian
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forBrozovicat 68'minutes
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 82'minutes
  • 22MkhitaryanBooked at 90mins
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 78'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 68'minutes
  • 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 40Botis
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 77Brozovic
  • 90Lukaku

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 36Perin
  • 3Bremer
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forDaniloat 68'minutes
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 20MirettiSubstituted forPogbaat 79'minutes
  • 5LocatelliBooked at 59minsSubstituted forParedesat 63'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17KosticSubstituted forMilikat 45'minutes
  • 22Di María
  • 7Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 10Pogba
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

