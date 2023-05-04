Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United

Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Daniel Jebbison is caught offside.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 4Pearson
- 6Hogg
- 18Kasumu
- 10Koroma
- 22Rudoni
- 48Headley
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 16Hungbo
- 30Jackson
- 35Diarra
- 36Harratt
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 12EganBooked at 22mins
- 6Basham
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 13LoweSubstituted forStevensat 8'minutes
- 28McAtee
- 29Ndiaye
- 36Jebbison
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 3Stevens
- 4Fleck
- 9McBurnie
- 10Sharp
- 17Coulibaly
- 22Doyle
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rarmani Edmonds-Green with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Post update
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by George Baldock.
Post update
John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Post update
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Josh Koroma is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but John Egan is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens replaces Max Lowe because of an injury.
Post update
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.