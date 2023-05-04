Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 4Pearson
  • 6Hogg
  • 18Kasumu
  • 10Koroma
  • 22Rudoni
  • 48Headley
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 16Hungbo
  • 30Jackson
  • 35Diarra
  • 36Harratt

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 12EganBooked at 22mins
  • 6Basham
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 13LoweSubstituted forStevensat 8'minutes
  • 28McAtee
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 36Jebbison

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10Sharp
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 22Doyle
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Daniel Jebbison is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rarmani Edmonds-Green with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enda Stevens.

  7. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by George Baldock.

  11. Post update

    John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Booking

    John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

  15. Post update

    Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg tries a through ball, but Josh Koroma is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but John Egan is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens replaces Max Lowe because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley452814384354998
2Sheff Utd442771071373488
3Luton452116857391879
4Middlesbrough452281583552874
5Coventry4518151257451269
6Millwall451911155446868
7Sunderland4517151365551066
8West Brom451812155750766
9Blackburn45199174851-366
10Swansea451712166562363
11Preston451712164556-1163
12Norwich451711175753462
13Watford451515155453160
14Hull451415165161-1057
15Bristol City451414175356-356
16Stoke451411205552353
17Birmingham451411204656-1053
18QPR451311214469-2550
19Rotherham451116184960-1149
20Cardiff451310224155-1449
21Huddersfield441211214462-1847
22Reading451311214666-2044
23Blackpool451011244772-2541
24Wigan451014213865-2741
View full Championship table

