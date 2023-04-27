Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Stephen Robinson led St Mirren to the Scottish Premiership's top six

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is ready to sign a new contract but Charles Dunne and Curtis Main are expected to leave the club this summer. (Sun) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi could become the first Celtic player to score in four consecutive games against Rangers since John Collins in 1994, should he net in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Croatia defender Filip Benkovic reflects on his loan at Celtic from Leicester in season 2018-19 as "probably the best year of my football career so far". (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos posted a picture of himself on social media with the message (translated) "it's better not to talk" following recent criticism of his performances. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign QPR winger Chris Willock. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine believes Hearts will need to win all of their post-split fixtures to prevent the Dons finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Glenn Middleton is back in training at Dundee United following injury while Dylan Levitt could return before the end of the season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Four Premiership colt teams and two Highland League clubs will feature in a new 10-strong fifth tier called the Scottish Conference League from season 2024-25. (Mail - subscription required) external-link

Falkirk defender Coll Donaldson is hoping for third time lucky in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Inverness Caledonian Thistle after two previous Hampden disappointments. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers feared his days out at the national stadium were over before the Highlanders reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link