Scottish Gossip: St Mirren, Robinson, Celtic, Kyogo, Rangers, Willock
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is ready to sign a new contract but Charles Dunne and Curtis Main are expected to leave the club this summer. (Sun)
Kyogo Furuhashi could become the first Celtic player to score in four consecutive games against Rangers since John Collins in 1994, should he net in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Croatia defender Filip Benkovic reflects on his loan at Celtic from Leicester in season 2018-19 as "probably the best year of my football career so far". (Football Scotland)
Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos posted a picture of himself on social media with the message (translated) "it's better not to talk" following recent criticism of his performances. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign QPR winger Chris Willock. (Record)
Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine believes Hearts will need to win all of their post-split fixtures to prevent the Dons finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Glenn Middleton is back in training at Dundee United following injury while Dylan Levitt could return before the end of the season. (Courier - subscription required)
Four Premiership colt teams and two Highland League clubs will feature in a new 10-strong fifth tier called the Scottish Conference League from season 2024-25. (Mail - subscription required)
Falkirk defender Coll Donaldson is hoping for third time lucky in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Inverness Caledonian Thistle after two previous Hampden disappointments. (Herald - subscription required)
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers feared his days out at the national stadium were over before the Highlanders reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals. (Press and Journal - subscription required)