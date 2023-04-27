Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jim Goodwin has won three and drawn two of his seven games in charge of Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, under contract until the end of the season, is wanted by two League One clubs in England and has been sounded out about his availability. (Sun) external-link

Celtic sent scouts to watch Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia, 25, playing for AEK Athens against Olympiacos at the weekend. (Sun) external-link

Former captain Jackie McNamara believes defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is Celtic's player of the year. (Sky Sports) external-link

Norwich City manager David Wagner is non-committal on Rangers' interest in midfielder Kieran Dowell, 25, while Ibrox winger Ryan Kent, 26, is linked with Fenerbahce. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers will make a fresh move for Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker, 22, this summer following an unsuccessful January move. (Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin believes his team are "not far from" Celtic as the sides prepare to meet in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian have a five-strong shortlist for their director of football post. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie, 25, would suit England's Championship amid a link with Bristol City, says former Robins midfielder Paul Hartley. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen player Gordon Strachan says interim manager Barry Robson is giving the best interview for the job. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Caretaker boss Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone's bounce game with Hearts on Friday will be ideal preparation for facing Dundee United next weekend. (Courier - subscription required) external-link