Pablo Martinez was at EFL side Bristol Rovers until last summer

Chippenham Town defender Pablo Martinez says he felt "every emotion" following his return to playing - eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The 22-year-old collapsed during Chippenham's National League South game against Chelmsford City last August.

He was initially non-responsive, and resuscitated using a defibrillator and CPR before being taken to hospital.

Martinez was a late substitute in Saturday's draw with Tonbridge Angels.

"[I felt] every emotion that is out there probably - nervous, excited, anxious - but once I got on there I was fine," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"It was the perfect timing, physically I've been ready for a while it was just emotionally. That was the most important thing.

"When the gaffer told me he wanted me to come on I was ready."

Martinez, a former Wales youth international who previously played for Bristol Rovers, said it took time for him to feel ready to play without fear.

"I've been training only twice, it's trusting yourself when you're playing and that takes time," he added.

"You don't know how long that will take and I finally felt like I trusted myself to play in a game, and that's when the gaffer suggested I should go on."

Despite being called on to the field with only a few minutes on the clock in stoppage time, towards the end of the 2-2 draw, it was a significant milestone in Martinez's recovery.

"Coming on, even if it was for one or two minutes, I just wanted to show people and show myself I could come on. And I think I did that," he said.