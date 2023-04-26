Grimsby Town are currently 11th in the League Two table

Grimsby Town say "malicious comments" on social media directed to the club's staff and chief executive Debbie Cook have been reported to police.

A statement from the club said that the "perverse" and "degrading" messages came from an anonymous Twitter account.

It said that the messages towards Cook had been of a "misogynistic" nature and aimed to "undermine and humiliate" her.

The club added it has advised Cook to disable her Twitter account while the matter is investigated.

"We recognise our supporters and the wider community wish to be able to have a say with regards to the running of their club and we welcome the opportunity to engage through all channels," the statement said.

"In legal terms, this behaviour amounts to harassment and is something that the club condemns in the strongest terms. Harassment and discrimination of any sort, whether it's face to face or through social media platforms, will not be tolerated.

"We have reported the matter to the police who are investigating who is behind the Twitter account. We will continue to work with the authorities to support the investigation and once an individual has been identified, apart from any criminal proceedings, the club will also take the strongest possible action."