Hibernian and Hearts meet at Tynecastle on 27 May

Hearts' final derby of the season with Hibernian and St Mirren v Rangers will not be shown live on clubs' television channels in the UK as they would contravene the SPFL's Sky deal.

The broadcaster will be showing Celtic v Aberdeen at the same time (12:30 BST) on 27 May and therefore clubs are not allowed to stream matches in direct competition.

However, Hibs' home game with Celtic on 24 May (kick-off 19:45) will be a pay per view match in the UK on the Easter Road club's channel.

The rule regarding going head to head with a live Sky fixture only comes into play for weekend fixtures. Rangers' Scottish Premiership match against Hearts at Ibrox on the same night is live on Sky.

One other key match that will not be shown live either on Sky or pay per view is Hearts' home game against Aberdeen on 20 May. This match has a 15:00 kick-off and falls under the Uefa ban on live games being shown in the UK between 14:45 and 17:15.

The matches on 27 May are the penultimate ones in this season's Premiership, with bottom-six teams concluding their campaign the following day.