Last updated on .From the section Derby

Paul Warne guided Rotherham to promotion from League One last season

Derby County boss Paul Warne is seeking mystical intervention in the race for the League One play-off places.

The Rams occupy the final play-off spot and have a two-point cushion to seventh place with two games remaining.

Derby could confirm a top-six place on Saturday if they beat Portsmouth and results elsewhere go their way.

Warne said he "100% thinks about" other results helping out and joked that he has "a load of different voodoo dolls at home I use on a regular basis".

A five-game unbeaten run, which includes three wins, has put the Rams back in the play-off places after a three-game losing run dropped them out of the top six.

"I'm excited that we are still in it," Warne told BBC Derby.

"A few weeks ago it wasn't looking as promising and a few months ago it was looking ace, which is football throughout.

"We are looking forward to these games, we have given ourselves a chance.

"It's a big home game for us [against Portsmouth] and we obviously want to take maximum points to take it to the last weekend. Results can also be really kind to us.

"The lads have done really well to put themselves in this position and are really confident. If we are fortunate to get into the play-offs we will be in good stead."

Derby's bid to reach the play-offs and challenge for promotion back to the Championship comes just over a year after the club had relegation confirmed when they were still in administration and facing a future of great uncertainty.

David Clowes' takeover a month before the season kicked off allowed the Rams to hastily rebuild for what has been their first season back in England's third tier for 36 years.

"The fans are right behind the players and the players are giving everything," Warne said.

"Don't forget where this club was - this set of players didn't even have a proper preseason, which is a big deal really, and they have hung in there and given this club a real opportunity."