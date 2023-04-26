Wrexham fans and owners celebrate stunning promotion

Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to put in a performance "that reflects the club" in their final National League game.

Wrexham go into Saturday's game at Torquay United having secured the title and a return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Torquay need an unlikely set of results on Saturday to avoid relegation.

"I don't want the lads going into this game pressured at all because they've dealt with that well and there's been a big release," manager Parkinson said.

"However we've built a reputation of being a very professional team and club and conduct ourselves in the right way.

"I want to see us put in a performance that reflects the club.

"Equally, we haven't spoken about records all season - and we really haven't - but we're on 110 points and set a record.

"To go to 113 and make that record even more difficult to be broken I think is something really worth going for at the weekend.

"If we don't then there will be no big dramas from me because the lads have given so much and we've got the job done, which is promotion and getting this great club back into the Football League."

Last Saturday's victory over Boreham Wood sealed Wrexham's promotion, sparking joyous scenes at the Racecourse and in the north Wales town.

The team will have an open-top bus parade on Tuesday, 2 May to celebrate and Parkinson spoke of the special bond between the players and their fans.

"I think the supporters have identified with the group of players in terms of their sheer drive and determination, to represent the club in the right way and to win games of football," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

Wrexham: It was a great night after winning promotion - Parkinson

"As much as there is immense pride and satisfaction for me and Steve [Parkin, assistant manager] in the way they've played, equally [there is] the way the lads have conducted themselves in the town.

"They're a great group of lads and when they went out all together to celebrate, I spoke with the gentleman who runs the restaurant they went to and he said 'Phil, I can't tell you how respectful they were'.

"That means a lot to me and to the owners as well because when you play for Wrexham you're always representing a great football club with tremendous history.

"It's important that the lads are humble, the staff are always humble and despite all the attention we've got - the documentary and the American publicity we've had - the lads have kept their feet on the ground."

Parkinson has previously said he would speak with the club's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney about strengthening the squad ahead of next season.

He added he had "some decisions" to make over contract renewals once the season was over.

"There's contracts up and we've got to address that situation," Parkinson said.

"We'll spend a few hours going through the players that are out of contract and the young players as well, because we've got some decisions to make.

"The squad is strong, it's a decent squad but our aim has always been to continually improve and evolve the team better and we'll try and do that again this summer."