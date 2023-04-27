Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Darren Ferguson was appointed Peterborough boss for the first time in January 2007

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has not ruled out extending his stay with the League One side beyond the end of the season.

Ferguson signed a short-term deal in January - his fourth spell in charge.

But with promotion still a possibility via the play-offs, the Scot says talks over a possible new deal must wait.

"The chairman [Darragh MacAnthony] and I have said we will have a conversation when the season is finished," the 51-year-old told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"That conversation will stay private - I have my thoughts on things. Out of respect to each other we have to have that conversation, but it won't happen until the season is over. As things stand I'm here until the end of the season."

A chastening defeat against Ipswich Town on Saturday left Posh seventh in League One, two points adrift of Bolton Wanderers in fifth - and sixth-placed Derby County.

Ferguson's side host 15th-placed Bristol Rovers on Saturday and end the regular season with an away game against a Barnsley side already sure of a play-off place.