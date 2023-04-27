Close menu
Italian Coppa Italia - 2nd Leg
FiorentinaFiorentina0CremoneseCremonese0

Fiorentina 0-0 Cremonese (agg 2-0): Viola set up Coppa Italia final v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arthur Mendonça Cabral of Fiorentina in action against Cremonese
A goal rarely looked likely in a game of few chances

Fiorentina will face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after a goalless draw with Cremonese ensured they progressed 2-0 on aggregate.

It was a game of very few chances as six-time winners Fiorentina comfortably held their opponents at bay.

Riccardo Sottil went close to scoring a late winner for Fiorentina but was unable to connect with a corner at the far post.

Fiorentina will play Inter at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 24 May.

The Tuscan side have not won a major trophy since the last time they claimed the Coppa Italia in 2001.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Terracciano
  • 2Cordeiro Dos SantosBooked at 39mins
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 98dos Santos de PauloBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRanieriat 64'minutes
  • 3Biraghi
  • 72Barák
  • 38Mandragora
  • 10CastrovilliSubstituted forS Amrabatat 83'minutes
  • 22GonzálezSubstituted forKouaméat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Mendonça Cabral
  • 11IkonéSubstituted forSottilat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Jovic
  • 8Saponara
  • 15Terzic
  • 16Ranieri
  • 23Venuti
  • 28Martínez
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 32Duncan
  • 33Sottil
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 42Bianco
  • 51Vannucchi
  • 77Brekalo
  • 99Kouamé

Cremonese

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 45Sarr
  • 17SernicolaBooked at 82mins
  • 24Ferrari
  • 44Lochoshvili
  • 33QuagliataSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 68'minutes
  • 18GhiglioneBooked at 21minsSubstituted forValeriat 45'minutes
  • 6Pickel
  • 28Meïté
  • 77OkerekeSubstituted forDessersat 56'minutes
  • 27Galdames
  • 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forCastagnettiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Valeri
  • 5Vásquez
  • 9Ciofani
  • 10Buonaiuto
  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 13Saro
  • 15Bianchetti
  • 19Castagnetti
  • 23Acella
  • 26Benassi
  • 90Dessers
  • 99Basso
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamCremonese
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away14
