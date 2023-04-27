Last updated on .From the section European Football

A goal rarely looked likely in a game of few chances

Fiorentina will face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after a goalless draw with Cremonese ensured they progressed 2-0 on aggregate.

It was a game of very few chances as six-time winners Fiorentina comfortably held their opponents at bay.

Riccardo Sottil went close to scoring a late winner for Fiorentina but was unable to connect with a corner at the far post.

Fiorentina will play Inter at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 24 May.

The Tuscan side have not won a major trophy since the last time they claimed the Coppa Italia in 2001.