Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff are the lowest scorers in the Championship with 40 goals in 44 games

Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi says he expects the Bluebirds' late 2-1 win at Rotherham to be good enough to keep the club in the Championship.

The Bluebirds are six points clear of the drop zone with two games left to play after Cedric Kipre's late winner.

"I think [it will be enough], not mathematically, but we are close with this three points," Lamouchi said.

"I believe we deserved the win. It's an absolutely massive result for us, the players showed the right mentality."

Lamouchi was appointed as Cardiff's third manager of the season on 27 January, 2023.

The former Nottingham Forest boss took over with the Bluebirds one place above the relegation zone in 21st position and without a win in 11 games in all competitions.

Cardiff sacked Steve Morison in September while his successor Mark Hudson lasted just 118 days.

"We have only been together for 90 days and 16 matches that is nothing in one season," Lamouchi told BBC Sport Wales.

"Our goal, our mission, my mission, was to stay in the Championship.

"It is not done, but we are very happy with the result and very confident for the next two."

Lamouchi hailed the role of goal-scorer Kipre, who is on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

"He needs to believe in himself more because he is an animal, he is a very strong defender.

"He has scored very important goals for us. He has a big impact.

"He is on loan so will go back to his club, but we will discuss the situation with them.

"Like with Sory Kaba, we are happy with them and they are happy with us."

Lamouchi, 51, wants to secure Cardiff's safety in Sunday's home game against relegation-threatened Huddersfield.

"My only desire is to win the next game at home for our magic fans," he added.

"I would like to finish the season at home with a win, because this has been a season with a lot of frustration where we have been suffering a lot.

"My players, they deserve to finish with a win."