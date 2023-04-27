Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham's fightback against Manchester United was driven by "anger" after last weekend's "unacceptable" defeat, says forward Son Heung-min.

Tottenham lost their previous game 6-1 at Newcastle and trailed 2-0 on Thursday before pegging United back.

Pedro Porro's goal gave Spurs hope before Son completed the recovery with a 79th-minute equaliser.

"We wanted to give everything and that was the dressing room speech," said Son.

The draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Ryan Mason's first game back as interim manager was enough to lift Spurs above Liverpool and Aston Villa into fifth spot.

They sit six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with five games left.

Son added: "We couldn't let the game go. We were really angry about it, we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down at half-time.

"The last week was unacceptable and we didn't want to repeat that. We feel really, really sorry for the performance and result and today we wanted to bring a good energy.

"We really appreciated [the fans'] support and they were fighting with us."

Former Tottenham player Mason, who also took interim charge when Jose Mourinho was dismissed in April 2021, said it was important for Spurs to build on the result after a torrid run that has led to three different managers in a month.

Cristian Stellini was put in charge following Antonio Conte's departure but was sacked after the Newcastle thrashing, with Mason taking over until the end of the season.

"It has been difficult after Sunday as the manner of the defeat wasn't nice," added Mason.

"The most important thing now and until end of the season is to act as a team. Small details can change results. The most important thing to me will always be together.

"To see a team that was fighting for each other, it's important in football and probably the most important thing."