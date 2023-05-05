Arsenal Women v Leicester City Women

Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 14D'Angelo
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16Maritz
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 21Pelova
- 22Kühl
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 7Catley
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 27Taylor
- 29Goldie
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 30Mace
- 8Pike
- 14Green
- 10Whelan
- 21Cain
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 16Jones
- 19Siemsen
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Catherine Bott.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafaelle Souza.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Penalty saved! Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Penalty Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kathrine Kühl.
Post update
Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).