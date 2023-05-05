Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Arsenal Women v Leicester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 7Catley
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 30Mace
  • 8Pike
  • 14Green
  • 10Whelan
  • 21Cain

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 16Jones
  • 19Siemsen
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Catherine Bott.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  7. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafaelle Souza.

  9. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Penalty saved! Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match (Arsenal Women).

  15. Post update

    Penalty Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe draws a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kathrine Kühl.

  19. Post update

    Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

