Close menu
Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Follow live updates here

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 30Masson
  • 12Lang
  • 3Dick
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 24McGill
  • 20Brown
  • 16Stanton
  • 22Ross
  • 10Vaughan
  • 18Akio

Substitutes

  • 17Thomson
  • 29Young

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 22Muirhead
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Lawless
  • 6Turner
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 14Smith
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Hodson
  • 19Mullen
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 27Lyon
  • 29Mackenzie
Referee:
Chris Graham

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

  3. Post update

    Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport