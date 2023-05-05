Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 30Masson
- 12Lang
- 3Dick
- 15Ngwenya
- 24McGill
- 20Brown
- 16Stanton
- 22Ross
- 10Vaughan
- 18Akio
Substitutes
- 17Thomson
- 29Young
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 22Muirhead
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 11Lawless
- 6Turner
- 7Tiffoney
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 14Smith
- 15McKinnon
- 16Hodson
- 19Mullen
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 27Lyon
- 29Mackenzie
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.