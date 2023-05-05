Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath19:45HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Hamilton Academical

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 2Banks
  • 18Ben El-Mhanni
  • 8McKenna
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 26Hetherington
  • 11Linn
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Jacobs
  • 14Komolafe
  • 15Tait
  • 17Olusanya
  • 21Gill
  • 23Allan
  • 25Baldé

Hamilton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fulton
  • 15McGowan
  • 25Owens
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 22Tumilty
  • 24Lawson
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 8Martin
  • 21Smith
  • 19Winter
  • 17Tiehi

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 7Spence
  • 9Ashley-Seal
  • 10Zanatta
  • 11Smith
  • 12Sparrow
  • 23De Bolle
  • 31Smith
  • 46Morgan
Referee:
Steven McLean

