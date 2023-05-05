Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park19:45DundeeDundee
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Watch live BBC Scotland coverage here

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Oakley
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 8Thomson
  • 42Boateng
  • 11Thomas
  • 21Savoury
  • 10McPake
  • 29Shields

Substitutes

  • 7Longridge
  • 9Henderson
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Moore
  • 17Heraghty
  • 22Healy
  • 25Bannon
  • 27Jarrett
  • 66Eze

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Legzdins
  • 15Mulligan
  • 5Sweeney
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 3Marshall
  • 17McCowan
  • 34Maguire
  • 25Cameron
  • 11Hannant
  • 7Jakubiak
  • 16Robinson

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 8Byrne
  • 9Thomas
  • 18McMullan
  • 21Lawlor
  • 22Williamson
  • 28Fisher
  • 31Clampin
  • 42Reedy
Referee:
David Munro

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport