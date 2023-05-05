Queen's Park v Dundee

Watch live BBC Scotland coverage here
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ferrie
- 2Oakley
- 4Kilday
- 5Fox
- 3Robson
- 8Thomson
- 42Boateng
- 11Thomas
- 21Savoury
- 10McPake
- 29Shields
Substitutes
- 7Longridge
- 9Henderson
- 12Davidson
- 14Moore
- 17Heraghty
- 22Healy
- 25Bannon
- 27Jarrett
- 66Eze
Dundee
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Legzdins
- 15Mulligan
- 5Sweeney
- 14Ashcroft
- 3Marshall
- 17McCowan
- 34Maguire
- 25Cameron
- 11Hannant
- 7Jakubiak
- 16Robinson
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 8Byrne
- 9Thomas
- 18McMullan
- 21Lawlor
- 22Williamson
- 28Fisher
- 31Clampin
- 42Reedy
- Referee:
- David Munro