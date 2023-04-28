Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Fernandes has seven assists in the Premier League this season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised Bruno Fernandes for being willing to "suffer and sacrifice" to get fit to face Tottenham.

Fernandes was substituted in extra-time of his side's FA Cup semi-final win on penalties against Brighton on Sunday.

The midfielder was later pictured wearing a protective boot on his right leg but played the whole game as United drew 2-2 at Tottenham on Thursday.

"It was tough. A big compliment to Bruno," said Ten Hag.

"He absolutely didn't want to miss this [Tottenham] game and did everything to get fit.

"He is the example that you have to suffer and sacrifice when you want to play at the top level - when you want to achieve something."

Portugal international Fernandes, who has five goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, has helped United to fourth in the top flight and an FA Cup final outing, having already won the League Cup with the Old Trafford side earlier on in the campaign.

However, he was criticised for his behaviour and attitude during a 7-0 defeat by Liverpool in March and his role as United captain was subsequently questioned.

Ten Hag came out in support of the 28-year-old at the time and has again praised him after the trip to Spurs.

"Once again he showed how great a captain he is, how he has taken responsibility," added Ten Hag, whose side play Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Even though he is not 100% fit, he did the job. He was important in this [Tottenham] game as well and, hopefully, others in the team can see him as an inspiration and do the same."