Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Hart, Rangers, Kent, Morelos, Hibs, McGrath

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers likely played his last game of the season in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers, with the USA international having been carrying an injury of late. (Sun)external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is keeping talk of Celtic completing a domestic treble off limits. (Record)external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has all but confirmed the summer departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.(Sun)external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits Celtic are "getting the fine margins better at the minute". (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes "it's written in the stars" for the Highlanders to lift the Scottish Cup this season. (Record)external-link

Hibernian could make a move for Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath, who is on loan from Wigan Athletic. (Sun)external-link

St Mirren are keen to sign Larne midfielder Fuad Sule. (Record)external-link

Sheffield United are set to extend 26-year-old Scottish striker Oli McBurnie's deal after securing promotion to the Premier League. (Sun)external-link

