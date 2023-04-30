Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Hart, Rangers, Kent, Morelos, Hibs, McGrath
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers likely played his last game of the season in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers, with the USA international having been carrying an injury of late. (Sun)
Goalkeeper Joe Hart is keeping talk of Celtic completing a domestic treble off limits. (Record)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has all but confirmed the summer departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.(Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits Celtic are "getting the fine margins better at the minute". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes "it's written in the stars" for the Highlanders to lift the Scottish Cup this season. (Record)
Hibernian could make a move for Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath, who is on loan from Wigan Athletic. (Sun)
St Mirren are keen to sign Larne midfielder Fuad Sule. (Record)
Sheffield United are set to extend 26-year-old Scottish striker Oli McBurnie's deal after securing promotion to the Premier League. (Sun)