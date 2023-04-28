Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah (right) with Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United's Saudi Arabian owner Prince Abdullah says he still plans to sell the club despite their return to the Premier League.

The Blades sealed promotion on Wednesday and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup this season.

But they have been dogged by uncertainty off the pitch, with a transfer embargo from the English Football League only lifted last week.

"To sell is my intention, but nothing is guaranteed," said Prince Abdullah.

He told Talksport: "I'm not going to sell to just anybody. I care about who owns the club next."

Prince Abdullah has been the sole owner of the Bramall Lane club since winning a High Court battle with previous chairman Kevin McCabe in September 2019.

It was reported that a £115m deal to take over the club had been agreed before Christmas last year with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, but that is now "unlikely".

"I can't say it's off but I think maybe now it's unlikely," Prince Abdullah said.

"But everything is open. I can't comment more than that.

"If we reach a decision, I want it to be before we start preparations for the next season. It can't affect the team next year. It has to be done now. If we are in the club, we are going to manage it the best we can."

Sheffield United secured a return to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion

'Bad owner can drive everything into ground'

The Blades' fine performances on the pitch under manager Paul Heckingbottom have been in stark contrast with the situation off it.

The EFL placed a transfer embargo on the club in January because of a breach of rule 52.2.3, concerning the default of payments to another club. It prevented them from signing any players in the transfer window and was only lifted last week.

But rather than having a long and drawn-out process during the close season, Prince Abdullah hopes to sell the club as quickly as possible.

"The most important decision in any club is not hiring the right manager or the right players, it starts from the top.

"If the owner is a bad owner it can drive everything eventually to the ground.

"I would rather do something in the next four weeks or do nothing, but these things never go as you expect, there are always complications. The most important thing is we are now in the Premier League."