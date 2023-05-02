Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ryan Kent has been with Rangers since 2018

Rangers winger Ryan Kent, out of contract this summer, has been offered a multi-year deal with Fenerbahce. (Tavkin, via Sun external-link )

Former Rangers defender David Robertson urges Ibrox manager Michael Beale "to do what Walter would do" in reference to multi-trophy winning Rangers boss Walter Smith, as Beale seeks to restore the club's fortunes. (Record) external-link

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss up to four months as he recovers from knee surgery. (Sun) external-link

Anthony Ralston wishes fellow Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston well in his recover from injury and says he's ready to step in for the Canadian. (Record) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to be offered 10,000 tickets for June's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin hopes to formalise a permanent deal for on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Dundee United and Rangers forward and one-time Hearts coach Jon Daly has been put in interim charge of St Patrick's Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan believes Australian compatriot Nathaniel Atkinson can enjoy a new lease of life at Tynecastle under interim manager Steven Naismith. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Hearts attacker Ryan Stevenson urges the club to agree new deals with Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith. (Record) external-link

Hibernian face five cup finals between now and the end of the season, says veteran Lewis Stevenson. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"When you love football as much as I do, it's hard to come out of it and do something different," says Barry Robson after being appointed permanent Aberdeen manager. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale voices concerns about Scottish Premiership B teams playing in a new SPFL fifth tier. (Edinburgh Evening New - subscription required) external-link