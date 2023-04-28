Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United in the Europa League against Real Sociedad in November

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new five-year contract until the summer of 2028.

The 18-year-old Argentina U20 international joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid's academy in 2020.

He made his senior debut last season and has gone on to score four goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

"I am relishing the future and can't wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters," said Garnacho.

"When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest.

"I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already."

The teenager has been sidelined since March with an ankle injury but is expected to return before the end of the season.