Sheffield Wednesday have won only three of their last nine League One games to fall below Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has called on the club to stop thinking about what might have been in the League One promotion race.

Wednesday were three points clear of Plymouth Argyle and five clear of Ipswich Town at the top of the table in March, with two games in hand on both.

But wins on Saturday for Plymouth and Ipswich would mean the Owls have to settle for the play-offs.

"We're always looking back when we should be looking forward," Moore said.

The 49-year-old told BBC Radio Sheffield: "That has to be the message. I'm not interested in looking backwards. What's gone is gone.

"We can either decide the cup is half empty and keep looking backwards where we'll always stay or we can come together, which we have done all season."

After putting together a club record 23-game unbeaten run in the league, Wednesday have taken only 12 points from the past nine games.

It has left them in third, four points behind second-placed Ipswich and five behind leaders Plymouth with two games to go.

Wednesday must win at Shrewsbury Town and hope for a slip-up from one of the sides above them to take the promotion fight to the final day.

"The club is still trying to get automatic promotion," Moore added.

"We can all make assumptions of what's going to happen tomorrow, but nobody knows."