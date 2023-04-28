Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's Ryan Graydon in action against Anthony Breslin of St Patrick's Athletic

Derry City moved to within three points of top spot with a 2-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic in Friday's Premier Division game at the Brandywell.

After dominating the first half Derry finally broke the deadlock in the second period through a Ben Doherty penalty.

In the 77th minute Colm Whelan doubled City's lead with a precise header on his home debut.

Derry remain second behind Bohemians, while Pat's stay in fifth place.

Derry City welcomed St. Pat's to Foyleside without a win in four previous home games.

However they started on the front foot and could have gone ahead when Ollie O'Neil rattled the post inside a quarter of an hour.

Dean Lyness was in inspired form the visitors, denying Michael Duffy.

In the second half though the Candystripes took advantage after being awarded a contentious penalty that was slotted home comfortably by Ben Doherty.

Minutes later former UCD hotshot Colm Whelan rose highest to meet Doherty's corner and double Derry's lead.

Pat's, who had won each of their last two away games, went home empty-handed.