Shaun Williams had spells at MK Dons, Millwall and Portsmouth before joining Gillingham

Gillingham goalkeeper Glenn Morris and midfielder Shaun Williams have signed new contracts with the League Two club.

Morris, 39, has kept 15 clean sheets in 40 appearances since joining the Gills from Crawley Town, initially on loan, last July.

Williams, 36, joined from Portsmouth last summer and has scored three goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, defender Cheye Alexander has triggered an option in his deal and will remain at the Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills have not disclosed the length of any of the players' new contracts.