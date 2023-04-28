Close menu
German Bundesliga
VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18481B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

VfL Bochum 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Leaders held at struggling Bochum

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund scores the team's first goal at Bochum
The draw means Dortmund have a two-point lead at the top of the table but second-place Bayern Munich have a game in hand

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund saw their title chances dealt a blow as they were held to a draw at VfL Bochum.

The result means second-place Bayern will go top with four games to go if they beat bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Anthony Losilla's fierce strike from outside the box gave Bochum the lead but Karim Adeyemi tapped in an equaliser two minutes later.

Jude Bellingham was denied late on as Bochum battled for the point.

Dortmund are top with 61 points but Bayern Munich are just two behind before Sunday's game.

Union Berlin are third on 55 points and host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Line-ups

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Riemann
  • 2GamboaSubstituted forJankoat 78'minutes
  • 20Ordets
  • 4Masovic
  • 3SoaresBooked at 30minsSubstituted forStafylidisat 85'minutes
  • 8Losilla
  • 6OsterhageSubstituted forKundeat 85'minutes
  • 11AsanoSubstituted forZollerat 78'minutes
  • 7Stöger
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 33HofmannSubstituted forBroschinskiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Zoller
  • 16Stafylidis
  • 17Holtmann
  • 21Esser
  • 23Janko
  • 24Lampropoulos
  • 28Kunde
  • 29Broschinski
  • 30Heintz

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 26RyersonSubstituted forModesteat 88'minutes
  • 25Süle
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReusat 74'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forWolfat 88'minutes
  • 9HallerBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 73'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forReynaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 11Reus
  • 17Wolf
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Modeste
  • 33Meyer
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
  • 47Papadopoulos
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann
Attendance:
26,000

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL BochumAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home13
Away22
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niklas Süle with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).

  6. Post update

    Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emre Can.

  8. Post update

    Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste tries a through ball, but Mats Hummels is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jude Bellingham following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Anthony Losilla.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Pierre Kunde.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Julian Ryerson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Donyell Malen.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Pierre Kunde replaces Patrick Osterhage.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund30194767402761
2Bayern Munich29178479334659
3Union Berlin29167644311355
4Freiburg2915864537853
5RB Leipzig29156853371651
6B Leverkusen291451053411247
7Mainz2912984940945
8Wolfsburg291110851371443
9Frankfurt2911994945442
10B Mgladbach2999114346-336
11Köln29811104047-735
12Werder Bremen29105144756-935
13Augsburg2986153854-1630
14Hoffenheim2985163950-1129
15VfL Bochum3084183367-3428
16Stuttgart29510143651-1525
17Schalke2959152656-3024
18Hertha Berlin2957173559-2422
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport