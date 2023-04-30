Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Barry Robson and Steve Agnew will continue in the Aberdeen dugout beyond the end of the season

Barry Robson has agreed a two-year contract as Aberdeen manager after a run of seven straight victories during his time in interim charge.

The 44-year-old former Scotland midfielder was appointed caretaker in January after Jim Goodwin was sacked.

The Dons have moved above Hearts into third place in the Scottish Premiership during his tenure.

Assistant Steve Agnew has also signed a contract until the end of season 2024-25.

Former Aberdeen player Robson says he is "honoured" by the opportunity at Pittodrie and thanked the club's board.

"Since being asked to take the team at the end of January the response from the players has been immense, and likewise the supporters have been brilliant and got right behind the team," he said. "They have played their part in our recent wins.

"We still have five tough matches remaining this season but we're all more determined than ever to deliver European football again for the supporters and longer term meet the expectations of this great club."

Aberdeen had already given Robson the job until the end of the season but had been keeping their options open.

Robson moved into coaching after ending his playing career at Pittodrie following spells with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield United.

This was Robson's second spell as interim boss within 11 months, having been temporarily promoted from his youth job after the sacking of Stephen Glass in February 2022.

That time, he only took charge of one game, a draw with St Johnstone. Now, having vowed to become a manager permanently one day, he is well placed to lead Aberdeen into Europe next season.

Cormack commented: "Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he's also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first team football.

"He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager."