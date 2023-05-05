Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nelson Semedo has played in all but two of Wolves' 34 Premier League matches this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo is a fitness doubt because of a knee problem that prompted his substitution during last week's heavy defeat at Brighton.

Chinquinho is back in training but remains sidelined, along with fellow long-term absentee Sasa Kalajdzic.

Right-back Matty Cash is likely to be available for Aston Villa after a seven-match absence because of a calf injury sustained on international duty.

Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey could make comebacks from hamstring issues.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is another hard one. I got Aston Villa all wrong when I said they would win at Manchester United on Sunday and Wolves are usually stubborn under Julen Lopetegui but got absolutely smashed at Brighton last time out.

Wolves have a good home record, winning their past three games at Molineux, but I am expecting Villa to bounce back, and edge this one.

Prediction: 0-1

Sutton's full predictions v Carnival Row actor Andrew Gower

They've only managed six victories in 22 matches in May, drawing six and losing 10

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in the past four Premier League meetings (W2, D2). Their most recent longer run without a league defeat against Villa spanned eight games between 1957 and 1961.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last weekend's 6-0 thrashing by Brighton is Wolves' heaviest league defeat since March 2007, when they were beaten by the same score against Southampton in the Championship.

Nonetheless, Wolves are vying to win four successive top-flight home games for the first time since April 1975. They last did so without conceding a goal in December 1969 as part of five in a row.

They have registered six victories in their eight Premier League home fixtures in 2023. Only Manchester City and Manchester United have fared better.

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in all eight of their league wins at Molineux this season.

Aston Villa

Villa's league runs of 10 games unbeaten and scoring in 20 successive matches under Unai Emery were ended by last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Emery has won just one of his six meetings with Wolves counterpart Julen Lopetegui, with each of the last three finishing 1-1.

Aston Villa's current head coach is winless in all four of his Premier League meetings with Wolves (D3, L1). He has never faced a side in the division more often without ever winning.

Ollie Watkins, who has gone three appearances without a goal, needs to score once more to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team