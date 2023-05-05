TEAM NEWS
Wolves defender Nelson Semedo is a fitness doubt because of a knee problem that prompted his substitution during last week's heavy defeat at Brighton.
Chinquinho is back in training but remains sidelined, along with fellow long-term absentee Sasa Kalajdzic.
Right-back Matty Cash is likely to be available for Aston Villa after a seven-match absence because of a calf injury sustained on international duty.
Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey could make comebacks from hamstring issues.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
This is another hard one. I got Aston Villa all wrong when I said they would win at Manchester United on Sunday and Wolves are usually stubborn under Julen Lopetegui but got absolutely smashed at Brighton last time out.
Wolves have a good home record, winning their past three games at Molineux, but I am expecting Villa to bounce back, and edge this one.
Prediction: 0-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves are unbeaten in the past four Premier League meetings (W2, D2). Their most recent longer run without a league defeat against Villa spanned eight games between 1957 and 1961.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Last weekend's 6-0 thrashing by Brighton is Wolves' heaviest league defeat since March 2007, when they were beaten by the same score against Southampton in the Championship.
- Nonetheless, Wolves are vying to win four successive top-flight home games for the first time since April 1975. They last did so without conceding a goal in December 1969 as part of five in a row.
- They have registered six victories in their eight Premier League home fixtures in 2023. Only Manchester City and Manchester United have fared better.
- Wolves have kept a clean sheet in all eight of their league wins at Molineux this season.
Aston Villa
- Villa's league runs of 10 games unbeaten and scoring in 20 successive matches under Unai Emery were ended by last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.
- Emery has won just one of his six meetings with Wolves counterpart Julen Lopetegui, with each of the last three finishing 1-1.
- Aston Villa's current head coach is winless in all four of his Premier League meetings with Wolves (D3, L1). He has never faced a side in the division more often without ever winning.
- Ollie Watkins, who has gone three appearances without a goal, needs to score once more to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.
