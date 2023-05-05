Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland received a guard of honour in midweek after his record-breaking 35th Premier League goal of the season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt with the injury that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Goalkeeper Ederson may come back into the side in place of Stefan Ortega, who started against West Ham on Wednesday.

Leeds' new manager Sam Allardyce is expected to make changes for his first match in charge.

However, he is without injured quartet Tyler Adams, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

So, new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says he is up there with any manager in the Premier League, along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

I guess we will find out on Saturday if Sam is right.

City found it harder than I expected to break down West Ham on Wednesday, but eventually found a way through.

I really can't see the Leeds defence putting up the same kind of resistance, and this might be a game where City wrap the game up early before taking their foot off the gas.

Prediction: 3-0

Sutton's full predictions v Carnival Row star Andrew Gower

Dixie Dean holds the English top-flight record with 60 goals in 39 games for Everton in 1927-28

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The three straight wins Manchester City have recorded against Leeds is as many as they registered in their previous 15 meetings in the Premier League.

Having lost this fixture 7-0 last season, Leeds are looking to avoid successive away defeats to Manchester City for the first time since 1992.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won nine consecutive league matches and require 12 points from their final five fixtures to win a third title in a row and a fifth in six seasons.

City have suffered just two defeats in their last 60 Premier League matches that have kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday (W50, D8), with both coming against Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland has set a new record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season, with his total of 35 surpassing the previous mark of 34 set by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer (both of whom did so in 42-match seasons).

He has scored 51 goals in 45 club appearances in all competitions this season, 12 behind Dixie Dean's all-time English top-flight record of 63.

Against West Ham on Wednesday, Phil Foden scored Manchester City 1,000th goal in all competitions since Pep Guardiola took over.

Leeds United

Leeds conceded 23 goals in seven games in April, the most by a Premier League club in a single month and the most by a top-flight side since Birmingham also let in 23 in April 1965.

They have conceded 146 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League side. They have conceded at least three goals in 22 different games in that time, which is also a top-flight high.

The Whites are without a win in five league matches (D1, L4).

Sam Allardyce will become the first manager to take charge of nine different teams in the Premier League. He's won his first league game in charge at five of his previous eight clubs.

Wilfried Gnonto has assisted three goals in his last six league appearances.

