TEAM NEWS

Liverpool await news on whether Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are fit enough to feature.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for the season because of a hip injury.

Brentford are boosted by the return of defender Kristoffer Ajer, who has been absent since early February with a calf problem.

Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha remain on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's attack is firing at the moment and I really like the look of their forward line.

They need to win every game to have a chance of getting in the Champions League next season, but even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feels it is unlikely they will make it from here.

I don't even think they will beat Brentford, to be honest, because the Bees look like they are back on it after having a bit of of a blip a few weeks ago.

The way Thomas Frank's side came back late on to beat Nottingham Forest last week was a sign they are not on their holidays yet and they have made a habit of upsetting the big clubs this season.

Brentford deservedly beat Liverpool in January and I am going with the same outcome here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool's only defeat in 10 home matches against Brentford in all competitions was a 4-3 loss in the top flight in November 1937.

The Bees beat the Reds 3-1 at home in January so are vying to complete their first league double over the Reds.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won five successive league matches, their longest run since they secured 10 victories in a row in April 2022.

They have won the last 20 top-flight home games in which they scored first.

The Merseysiders' only defeat in their last 40 home league fixtures came against Leeds in October.

The Reds have conceded 42 league goals this season, their joint-most in a full campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

They have lost six of their last 11 league games played on Saturday, one more defeat than they suffered in their previous 90 such fixtures (W65, D20, L5).

Mohamed Salah has scored in eight straight home games in all competitions, the longest run by a Liverpool player at Anfield since Luis Suarez also scored in eight in a row in 2013-14.

Brentford

Brentford are aiming to win three league matches in a row for the first time since January, a run which included a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

They have won just two of their last 14 league games against sides in the top five of the table.

The five winning goals the Bees have scored in the 90th minute or later since the start of last season is the most of any top-flight side.

Their victory over Nottingham Forest was their first this season in which they recorded over 50% possession.

Ivan Toney is the first Brentford player to score 20 goals in a top-flight campaign since Dave McCulloch netted 26 in 1937-38.

Toney has alternated between not scoring and scoring in each of his last 14 Premier League games, netting exactly once on each of the seven occasions he has scored.

