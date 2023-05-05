Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham battled back from going 3-0 down within 15 minutes against Liverpool only to lose 4-3 in injury time

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for the season with a hip injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon remain long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace have defender Nathaniel Clyne available again after a knee problem.

However, Naouirou Ahamada faces a fitness test and James Tomkins has joined Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I honestly don't know what to expect here - mainly because I don't know what to expect from Tottenham.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park in January, when Patrick Vieira was in charge of the Eagles, but I would be shocked if we see the same scoreline this time.

Palace are a very different prospect under Roy Hodgson and Spurs have developed a bad habit of conceding early goals - lots of them, in fact.

But despite all that, I just have a feeling Tottenham are going to nick it, and I think the only reason I have that feeling is because they have got Harry Kane. There's no other reason to think Spurs will win.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Carnival Row star Andrew Gower

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's only defeat in their last 15 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace was a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park last season.

The Eagles are without a win in 10 top-flight away games at Tottenham since a 1-0 victory in November 1997 and have lost the last seven in a row.

Spurs have kept a clean sheet in 52% of their Premier League games against Palace, which is their highest rate against any opponent they have faced more than 20 times.

Tottenham

Tottenham have conceded 57 league goals this season, including 15 in their last four games, which is their most in a single campaign since they let in 61 in 2007-08.

They have conceded a league-high 13 goals in the opening 15 minutes of their league matches this term, with more than half of these coming in their last three games against Newcastle (three), Manchester United (one) and Liverpool (three).

Harry Kane has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven league appearances against Crystal Palace (seven goals, three assists), while Son Heung-min has seven in his last seven (five goals, two assists).

A goal for Kane would see him move into outright second place in the Premier League's all-time top scorers list with 209, moving clear of Wayne Rooney.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won four of their six league games since Roy Hodgson returned as manager, as many as they had in the 20 matches before that.

Thirteen of the 35 league goals they have scored this season have come in their six matches under Hodgson.

The Eagles have come from behind to win a club record seven Premier League games in the current campaign.

Michael Olise has set a new club record of nine Premier League assists this season, with only Kevin de Bruyne (16), Bukayo Saka (11) and Leandro Trossard (10) contributing more in the top flight so far this campaign.

