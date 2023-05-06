Bonnyrigg Rose v Elgin City

Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00ElginElgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|35
|21
|10
|4
|67
|35
|32
|73
|2
|Dumbarton
|35
|18
|7
|10
|48
|38
|10
|61
|3
|Annan Athletic
|35
|14
|9
|12
|60
|49
|11
|51
|4
|East Fife
|35
|14
|8
|13
|54
|49
|5
|50
|5
|Forfar
|35
|12
|9
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|45
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|35
|11
|11
|13
|49
|54
|-5
|44
|7
|Stranraer
|35
|12
|8
|15
|42
|56
|-14
|44
|8
|Elgin
|35
|11
|7
|17
|44
|59
|-15
|40
|9
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|35
|10
|9
|16
|33
|47
|-14
|39
|10
|Albion
|35
|10
|6
|19
|45
|48
|-3
|36