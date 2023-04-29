Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

When Roy Hodgson returned to save Crystal Palace from relegation, few would have predicted he would do so as the "great entertainer".

The 75-year-old could not hide his delight as the Eagles all but confirmed their Premier League safety with a superb victory in a seven-goal thriller against West Ham on Saturday, ensuring they achieved their 40-point target with four games remaining.

It means Palace have taken 13 points in their six Premier League matches since Hodgson - whose previous tenure ended after the 2020-21 season - replaced Patrick Vieira, sacked in March after a 12-game winless run.

"Absolute madness. It is what we have been doing since Roy came in - we have been thriving under him," forward Eberechi Eze told BT Sport at full-time.

Team-mate Jordan Ayew added: "Roy has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we already knew him. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves."

Palace, who also scored five against Leeds United earlier this month, moved 11 points clear of the relegation places and above Chelsea in 11th place.

But Hodgson, the Premier League's oldest manager who said he "never felt old enough to retire" following his reappointment at Selhurst Park, challenged his players to keep pushing.

"There is no reason for me to believe that the other teams are going to get 12 points from four games and we are going to get nothing. I believe we've done enough," Hodgson said.

The former England boss added: "It's up to the players now. I don't often share what I say to the players in the dressing room but I can share this. I said: 'It's up to you.'

"I'm not going to say we're going to win four more games, but I don't think we're incapable of winning them.

"At the same time, the sword has been removed from my head, it's been removed from the players' heads."

In an impressive attacking display four of Palace's forward five - Eze, Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp - scored against West Ham, while Michael Olise contributed his ninth assist of the season in setting up Ayew's opener as Hodgson was rewarded for naming an attacking line-up.

"[Hodgson] has come back as a great entertainer," The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Can you imagine saying Palace would get to 40 points before Chelsea and Frank Lampard?

"There has to be the discussion if this continues: 'Do you want to stay, Roy?'"

Reporter John Southall added: "Roy Hodgson has thrown the shackles off since he returned to the club.

"It's the new Roy, throwing the attackers forward.

"Hodgson's appointment looks like a masterstroke now. I suppose the next question is, what do they do managerially next season?"

Indeed, what Palace will decide to do next regarding appointing a permanent manager remains anyone's guess, with Hodgson currently only reappointed until the end of the season.

Could Hodgson, who turns 76 in August, be persuaded to stay on for at least another year?

Chairman Steve Parish remained tight-lipped when asked before kick-off, with Premier league safety not quite yet secured.

"We don't want that noise in the background. Roy is doing his work and we're obviously a lot happier than we were a few weeks ago," Parish told BT Sport.

"The job isn't done yet. Until we're safe, we won't think about those kinds of things."

