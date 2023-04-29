Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4AlmeríaAlmería2

Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria: Karim Benzema hits hat-trick as second-placed Real seal home win

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments6

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema scoring his first goal against Almeria
Karim Benzema is the second La Liga player to score three hat-tricks in a month in all competitions this century, after Cristiano Ronaldo in May 2015

Karim Benzema's hat-trick against Almeria saw him pass Hugo Sanchez as the fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history with 236 goals.

Benzema scored two close-range finishes after cutbacks from Brazil wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Lucas Vazquez was fouled by Largie Ramazani and Benzema converted from the spot to complete his first-half treble.

Victory sees second-placed Real Madrid move within eight points of leaders Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side got back to winning ways before Real's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on 9 May.

Only Lionel Messi (474), Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Zarra (252) have scored more goals in the Spanish top flight than the 35-year-old former France forward.

Almeria pulled a goal back in the dying seconds of the first half, with Ramazani atoning after conceding the penalty by crossing into the six-yard box for Lazaro Vinicius to finish.

Two minutes after the restart, Rodrygo fired a screamer into the top corner from outside the box.

Substitute Lucas Robertone headed in from a Francisco Portillo cross just after the hour mark as relegation-threatened Almeria put up a fight against the defending champions, but were ultimately overpowered.

Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo had diving headers ruled out for offside with Los Blancos unable to get their fifth goal of the thrilling contest.

Barcelona have the chance to restore their 11-point lead at the top when they face Real Betis this evening at 20:00 BST.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 74mins
  • 19Ceballos
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8KroosSubstituted forNachoat 72'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 72'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCarvajal Ramosat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Almería

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Martínez
  • 24MendesBooked at 67mins
  • 21Brandáriz Movilla
  • 19Ely
  • 15AkiemeSubstituted forMeleroat 75'minutes
  • 18PuigmalSubstituted forEguarasat 57'minutes
  • 8Portillo
  • 6de la HozSubstituted forRobertoneat 57'minutes
  • 23de Almeida CostaSubstituted forCentelles Plazaat 75'minutes
  • 7RamazaniSubstituted forSuárezat 64'minutes
  • 14MarquesBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 1Mariño
  • 3Melero
  • 4Eguaras
  • 5Robertone
  • 10Embarba
  • 11Ferreira Sousa
  • 12Micali Carrilho Baptistão
  • 16Suárez
  • 17Pozo
  • 20Centelles Plaza
  • 27Sanca Tchami
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
58,036

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAlmería
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Almeria 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Almeria 2.

  3. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Centelles.

  5. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Almeria).

  7. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Houboulang Mendes (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.

  14. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Robertone (Almeria).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Carvajal replaces Vinícius Júnior because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Real Madrid.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Rodrigo Ely (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32254356114579
2Real Madrid32215669303968
3Atl Madrid31196650232763
4Real Sociedad32177841291258
5Villarreal311551143321150
6Real Betis32147113934549
7Ath Bilbao311371142311146
8Osasuna32128122934-544
9Rayo Vallecano321110113841-343
10Girona31118124845341
11Sevilla31118123845-741
12Mallorca31117133034-440
13Celta Vigo31109123742-539
14Real Valladolid31105162750-2335
15Almería3296174057-1733
16Valencia3196163437-333
17Cádiz31711132343-2032
18Getafe31710142941-1231
19Espanyol31610153753-1628
20Elche3237222462-3816
View full Spanish La Liga table

