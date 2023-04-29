Match ends, Barcelona 4, Real Betis 0.
Fifteen-year-old winger Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's youngest-ever player as they beat 10-man Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.
The academy product, who turns 16 in July, was brought on in the 84th minute to replace Gavi.
At 15 years and 290 days, Yamal is the fifth-youngest player to appear in the competition.
Goals from Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and a Guido Rodríguez own goal secured the win.
Mallorca youngster Luka Romero is the youngest player to feature in La Liga when he came on against Real Madrid in 2020, aged 15 years and 219 days.
Yamal, who Barca boss Xavi Hernandez called "fearless", was included him in the squad for the first time against Atletico Madrid last Sunday.
Betis winger Joaquin, 41, who also featured at the Nou Camp on Saturday, had already made 215 La Liga appearances when Yamal was born.
Barca took the lead when Christensen got on the end of Raphinha's inswinging cross to head home his first goal for the club from six yards out.
Betis substitute Edgar Gonzalez, who had been brought on for the injured Luiz Felipe, was sent off in the 33rd minute after collecting two yellow cards in quick succession.
Lewandowski scored from a Jules Kounde cross three minutes later to increase the hosts' lead.
Raphinha added a third before half-time, following a lengthy video assistant referee check after the goal was initially ruled out for offside.
Then in the 82nd minute, Ansu Fati's cross was turned into his own net by Betis defender Rodríguez to seal the result.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forAlonsoat 59'minutes
- 28Balde
- 8PedriSubstituted forKessiéat 73'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21F de JongSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 59'minutes
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forDembéléat 73'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 30GaviSubstituted forYamalat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dembélé
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessié
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 41Yamal
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 2Montoya
- 16Pezzella
- 19Ramos MarchiSubstituted forGonzálezat 12'minutesBooked at 33mins
- 33MirandaSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 64'minutesSubstituted forat 81'minutes
- 5Rodríguez
- 14William Carvalho
- 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forAkouokouat 45'minutes
- 10CanalesSubstituted forJuanmiat 75'minutes
- 21PérezSubstituted forda Silva Santosat 64'minutes
- 12Da Silva
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 7Juanmi
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 20da Silva Santos
- 24Ruibal
- 25Martín Fernández
- 28Sánchez Rodríguez
- 29Cruz
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 88,530
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Real Betis 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Martín Montoya (Real Betis).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Abner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Abner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Martín Montoya (Real Betis).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rui Silva.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Willian José (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lamine Yamal replaces Gavi.
Goal!
Own Goal by Guido Rodríguez, Real Betis. Barcelona 4, Real Betis 0.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
Post update
Joaquín went off injured after Real Betis had used all subs.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
What a future he has
Just watching MotD.
Brighton look like a Real Madrid, Barcelona combined eleven.