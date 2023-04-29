Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4Real BetisReal Betis0

Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis: Lamine Yamal makes history as La Liga leaders move 11 points clear

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments17

Lamine Yamal, 15, replaces Gavi to become Barcelona's youngest-ever player
Fifteen-year-old Lamine Yamal made history when he replaced Gavi for Barcelona

Fifteen-year-old winger Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's youngest-ever player as they beat 10-man Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The academy product, who turns 16 in July, was brought on in the 84th minute to replace Gavi.

At 15 years and 290 days, Yamal is the fifth-youngest player to appear in the competition.

Goals from Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and a Guido Rodríguez own goal secured the win.

Mallorca youngster Luka Romero is the youngest player to feature in La Liga when he came on against Real Madrid in 2020, aged 15 years and 219 days.

Yamal, who Barca boss Xavi Hernandez called "fearless", was included him in the squad for the first time against Atletico Madrid last Sunday.

Betis winger Joaquin, 41, who also featured at the Nou Camp on Saturday, had already made 215 La Liga appearances when Yamal was born.

Barca took the lead when Christensen got on the end of Raphinha's inswinging cross to head home his first goal for the club from six yards out.

Betis substitute Edgar Gonzalez, who had been brought on for the injured Luiz Felipe, was sent off in the 33rd minute after collecting two yellow cards in quick succession.

Lewandowski scored from a Jules Kounde cross three minutes later to increase the hosts' lead.

Raphinha added a third before half-time, following a lengthy video assistant referee check after the goal was initially ruled out for offside.

Then in the 82nd minute, Ansu Fati's cross was turned into his own net by Betis defender Rodríguez to seal the result.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forAlonsoat 59'minutes
  • 28Balde
  • 8PedriSubstituted forKessiéat 73'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 59'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forDembéléat 73'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 30GaviSubstituted forYamalat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 41Yamal

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 2Montoya
  • 16Pezzella
  • 19Ramos MarchiSubstituted forGonzálezat 12'minutesBooked at 33mins
  • 33MirandaSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 64'minutesSubstituted forat 81'minutes
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forAkouokouat 45'minutes
  • 10CanalesSubstituted forJuanmiat 75'minutes
  • 21PérezSubstituted forda Silva Santosat 64'minutes
  • 12Da Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 7Juanmi
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 20da Silva Santos
  • 24Ruibal
  • 25Martín Fernández
  • 28Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 29Cruz
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
88,530

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Real Betis 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Real Betis 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Martín Montoya (Real Betis).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Abner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Abner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Martín Montoya.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Martín Montoya (Real Betis).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rui Silva.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  14. Post update

    Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Willian José (Real Betis).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Lamine Yamal replaces Gavi.

  17. Goal!

    Own Goal by Guido Rodríguez, Real Betis. Barcelona 4, Real Betis 0.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Martín Montoya.

  19. Post update

    Joaquín went off injured after Real Betis had used all subs.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by XtotheG, today at 23:17

    Kid needs to be careful...Barca no longer take care of their young players...look at number of games pedri played last year and he's injury prone now. Similarly with Gavi. Club no longer has the talent depth as before so overplay anyone decent especially their young products. More than a club!!

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 23:13

    15 wow, he wasn't even born the last time United won anything big!😆

    • Reply posted by Hash, today at 23:18

      Hash replied:
      The fact that you mentioned them in an article about Barcelona will be enough for their fans

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 23:06

    Woke BBC all over this

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 23:12

      Justfacts replied:
      What??

  • Comment posted by Lisa Bray, today at 22:59

    Viva Barca. I’m looking forward to seeing Messi and Yamal linking up next season. Hail hail, mes que un Club.

  • Comment posted by Catalan Dragon, today at 22:52

    Yay! Barça is better with home grown talent!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:51

    Tho kid prob earns in a year that he could prob buy my house up front.
    What a future he has

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 22:51

    No HYS for P L games today. Rather odd, as there are included for the Spanish matches.

    Just watching MotD.
    Brighton look like a Real Madrid, Barcelona combined eleven.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:48

    15 year old and learning at a pub team until he hits the big league.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 23:19

      Justfacts replied:
      100k attendance, try harder

  • Comment posted by Baldrick, today at 22:37

    How come when Barcelona bring on a 15 y.o…it’s announced as “Historic”…and when Arsenal did it in the PL,in practically the same situation (winning comfortably)..they get absolutely pilloried for it..”too young,verging on child abuse,how will it affect him….Hmmm,double standards me thinks..,!

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 22:33

    Is there not some child labour laws that should prevent this?

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 22:39

      Erse replied:
      Probably, and likely depends on whether it's paid work or voluntary.

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 22:30

    Makes me wonder what I'm doing with my life 😬

    • Reply posted by odh999, today at 22:35

      odh999 replied:
      To be fair, by the time you're old enough to reflect it's probably too late to become an academy product of Barcelona. However, plenty of time for other stuff!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32254359114879
2Real Madrid32215669303968
3Atl Madrid31196650232763
4Real Sociedad32177841291258
5Villarreal311551143321150
6Real Betis32147113937249
7Ath Bilbao311371142311146
8Osasuna32128122934-544
9Rayo Vallecano321110113841-343
10Girona31118124845341
11Sevilla31118123845-741
12Mallorca31117133034-440
13Celta Vigo31109123742-539
14Real Valladolid31105162750-2335
15Almería3296174057-1733
16Valencia3196163437-333
17Cádiz31711132343-2032
18Getafe31710142941-1231
19Espanyol31610153753-1628
20Elche3237222462-3816
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport