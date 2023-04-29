Last updated on .From the section Irish

Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town side were refused a licence by the Irish FA on Thursday

Dungannon Swifts have received "no clarity" over Tuesday's postponed Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off, says manager Dean Shiels.

The Swifts were set to play Warrenpoint Town but the Championship club were refused a licnece by the Irish FA.

Annagh United could replace Warrenpoint if the club's appeal against the IFA's decision fails.

"We have no clarity on when the game is on or who we are playing, which is difficult," said Shiels.

The upcoming Irish Premiership relegation/promotion play-off was thrown into doubt on Thursday after Warrenpoint Town were refused a licence by the IFA for the 2023-24 season.

Warrenpoint, who finished second in the Championship, say they "fully intend" to appeal and the IFA says any hearing is "tentatively" scheduled for 10 May.

Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship, could take the place of Warrenpoint in the play-off pending the appeal.

Dungannon Swifts finished 11th in the Irish Premiership, ahead of Portadown who were automatically relegated.

"We have had no clarity on the situation. We were preparing to play Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday and obviously we got the announcement that those games were postponed," Shiels added.

"Obviously we have players who have booked holidays and players who will be out of contract.

"We haven't budgeted for paying the players an extra month. It is really unfortunate for us as a club. One thing I can guarantee you is, whoever we play, we'll be ready.

"We'll be prepared and that's all we can do. It might be Annagh or it might be Warrenpoint, but we'll be prepared as best we can and ready to try and win those games.

"We'll have a meeting with the players and the board and discuss things from there. The most important thing is this club's survival and everyone in that dressing room is committed to doing that.

"We have to finish the job off, whether that is now or a month's time. We'll be ready for that game."