Plymouth Argyle did not lose back-to-back League One matches during the season

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has urged his side to "go down in folklore" by getting over 100 points and winning League One.

The Pilgrims secured promotion to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Burton Albion and are a point ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town with one game left.

Argyle are on 98 points with Ipswich one point further back.

"If you could break the 100-point mark that would be an incredible achievement," he told BBC Sport.

"That'll be the message to the players. They'll already go down in folklore, they'll never be forgotten, and if they can get over 100 points, well, not many teams ever do that.

"They should try and go for it because that doesn't happen too often in their careers."

The last club to reach 100 points in the third tier were Sheffield United in 2017, while Wolves finished with 103 when they won the title in 2014.

Schumacher led Argyle to seventh place last season as they missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the campaign after a 5-0 home loss to Milton Keynes Dons.

He said the club's incredible form this season saw him adjust their ambitions around Christmas as they not only kept pace with, but overtook, their bigger and wealthier rivals such as Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

"When the players came back and I figured out the plan of what we were going to try and do, we said 'let's go one better'," said Schumacher.

"One better meant getting sixth, so we worked out on average you needed 75 points to finish sixth and said 'let's see if we can get that', and I believed that we definitely could.

"Then by the time Christmas came around we had 20 games to go and we had a meeting to say 'let's readjust the benchmark because we're going to smash 75 points, let's set it to automatic promotion', which we felt would be 92 points. We've got 98 points and we've only just got up.

"But credit to (Ipswich boss) Kieran (McKenna), Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday) and Michael Duff (Barnsley) who've made us play that consistently every week because the standard has been outstanding."