Joe Rowley's 65th-minute goal sealed the decisive win

AFC Fylde secured the National League North title after claiming a final-day win at Bradford Park Avenue.

Nick Haughton put the Coasters ahead after 36 minutes before Joe Rowley doubled the lead after the break.

It sealed Fylde's return to the National League three seasons after their relegation from the fifth tier.

Closest challengers King's Lynn Town beat Curzon Ashton 2-0, but finished the season two points behind Fylde and now go into the six-team play-offs.

"It's been a long journey there's been some ups and downs in it," boss Adam Murray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"But we've stayed focused all the way through the journey - we knew what the end target was, we tried to block out all the noise but we refocused and the guys have been amazing.

"This is a small step in where the club wants to go and another small step on my journey but we'll enjoy it and cherish the moment because it doesn't come along very often."

They will be joined in the National League next season by Ebbsfleet, who were crowned National League South champions earlier this month.