Toulouse were playing in Ligue 2 last season and are now French Cup winners

Toulouse lifted their first major trophy by thrashing Nantes in the French Cup final.

Philippe Montanier's side led 2-0 within 10 minutes through a Logan Costa double and 4-0 after 31 minutes after two goals by Thijs Dallinga.

Ludovic Blas pulled one back for holders Nantes, who are in Ligue 1 relegation trouble.

But Toulouse, who were promoted last season, got a fifth thanks to Zakaria Aboukhlal's long-range strike.

It was the biggest French Cup final victory since 1970 when Saint-Etienne beat Nantes 5-0 - the year Toulouse were formed.

A team called Toulouse FC won the 1957 French Cup, but they disappeared 10 years later in a merger with Paris side Red Star and are considered a different club.