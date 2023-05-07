Bristol Rovers v Bolton Wanderers

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers12:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 5Quansah
- 17Gibson
- 3Gordon
- 21Evans
- 6Finley
- 8Ward
- 7Sinclair
- 40Coburn
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 2Connolly
- 9Marquis
- 11MacDonald
- 22Bogarde
- 23McCormick
- 25Whelan
- 35Balcombe
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Dixon
- 18Toal
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Johnston
- 2Jones
- 8Sheehan
- 25Thomason
- 3John
- 16Morley
- 17Shoretire
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 4Williams
- 10Charles
- 11N'Lundulu
- 20Lee
- 24Kachunga
- 27Williams
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report to follow.