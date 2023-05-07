Exeter City v Morecambe

ExeterExeter City12:00MorecambeMorecambe
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|45
|30
|8
|7
|79
|46
|33
|98
|2
|Ipswich
|45
|28
|13
|4
|99
|33
|66
|97
|3
|Sheff Wed
|45
|27
|12
|6
|80
|37
|43
|93
|4
|Barnsley
|45
|26
|8
|11
|80
|45
|35
|86
|5
|Bolton
|45
|22
|12
|11
|59
|34
|25
|78
|6
|Derby
|45
|21
|13
|11
|67
|45
|22
|76
|7
|Peterborough
|45
|23
|5
|17
|73
|54
|19
|74
|8
|Portsmouth
|45
|17
|18
|10
|59
|48
|11
|69
|9
|Wycombe
|45
|20
|8
|17
|57
|49
|8
|68
|10
|Charlton
|45
|16
|13
|16
|68
|64
|4
|61
|11
|Lincoln City
|45
|13
|20
|12
|46
|47
|-1
|59
|12
|Shrewsbury
|45
|17
|8
|20
|52
|60
|-8
|59
|13
|Fleetwood
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|49
|2
|57
|14
|Burton
|45
|15
|10
|20
|57
|79
|-22
|55
|15
|Exeter
|45
|14
|11
|20
|61
|66
|-5
|53
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|14
|11
|20
|56
|70
|-14
|53
|17
|Cheltenham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|43
|59
|-16
|53
|18
|Port Vale
|45
|13
|10
|22
|47
|68
|-21
|49
|19
|Oxford Utd
|45
|11
|14
|20
|48
|54
|-6
|47
|20
|MK Dons
|45
|11
|11
|23
|44
|66
|-22
|44
|21
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|14
|21
|45
|75
|-30
|44
|22
|Cambridge
|45
|12
|7
|26
|39
|68
|-29
|43
|23
|Accrington
|45
|10
|11
|24
|38
|76
|-38
|41
|24
|Forest Green
|45
|6
|9
|30
|31
|87
|-56
|27
