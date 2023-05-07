Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

PortsmouthPortsmouth12:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Oluwayemi
- 17Rafferty
- 28Bernard
- 34Towler
- 6Ogilvie
- 16Morrell
- 7Pack
- 29Lane
- 26Lowery
- 24Jacobs
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 1Macey
- 4Robertson
- 10Pigott
- 15Dale
- 19Scarlett
- 20Raggett
- 23Thompson
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 26McCarthy
- 5Forino
- 6Tafazolli
- 3Jacobson
- 10Wing
- 28Scowen
- 7Wheeler
- 29De Barr
- 12McCleary
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 4Gape
- 16Willis
- 18Hanlan
- 22Freeman
- 23Obita
- 27Campbell
- 38Cartwright
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match report to follow.