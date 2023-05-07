Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth12:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 17Rafferty
  • 28Bernard
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 16Morrell
  • 7Pack
  • 29Lane
  • 26Lowery
  • 24Jacobs
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 1Macey
  • 4Robertson
  • 10Pigott
  • 15Dale
  • 19Scarlett
  • 20Raggett
  • 23Thompson

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 5Forino
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 28Scowen
  • 7Wheeler
  • 29De Barr
  • 12McCleary
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 4Gape
  • 16Willis
  • 18Hanlan
  • 22Freeman
  • 23Obita
  • 27Campbell
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC