League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday12:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 3Brown
  • 2Palmer
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 24Smith
  • 13Paterson

Substitutes

  • 11Windass
  • 19Bakinson
  • 23Glover
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 33James
  • 34Durrant

Derby

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 3Forsyth
  • 33Davies
  • 6Cashin
  • 38Knight
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 15Roberts
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 17Sibley
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 9Collins
  • 12Smith
  • 18Dobbin
  • 23White
  • 32McGee
  • 34Rooney
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
View full League One table

