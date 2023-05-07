Chelsea WomenChelsea Women18:45Everton WomenEverton Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|20
|16
|2
|2
|52
|11
|41
|50
|2
|Man City Women
|19
|14
|2
|3
|45
|19
|26
|44
|3
|Chelsea Women
|17
|14
|1
|2
|44
|15
|29
|43
|4
|Arsenal Women
|18
|13
|2
|3
|41
|11
|30
|41
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|19
|9
|3
|7
|37
|34
|3
|30
|6
|Everton Women
|18
|8
|3
|7
|24
|21
|3
|27
|7
|Liverpool Women
|19
|5
|4
|10
|19
|34
|-15
|19
|8
|West Ham Women
|18
|5
|2
|11
|19
|36
|-17
|17
|9
|Tottenham Women
|20
|4
|2
|14
|25
|43
|-18
|14
|10
|Leicester City Women
|19
|4
|1
|14
|13
|40
|-27
|13
|11
|Brighton Women
|18
|3
|4
|11
|24
|56
|-32
|13
|12
|Reading Women
|19
|3
|2
|14
|22
|45
|-23
|11
