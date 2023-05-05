Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Captain Declan Rice had started all of West Ham's Premier League games this season until missing out in midweek

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will continue to assess Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek, all of whom missed Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City through illness.

Manager David Moyes says two additional unnamed players have also become unwell since then.

Gianluca Scamacca and Kurt Zouma remain sidelined by injuries.

Manchester United will monitor winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is building fitness after an ankle injury.

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Things can change but, right now, I think West Ham need a point to stay up. That would put them six points above Everton, and the Hammers have a much better goal difference.

They won't get it here, though. Manchester United's squad has been stretched by injuries but they still have some real quality, especially on the counter-attack, and they are not going to blow up completely.

Instead, United are finding a way to win games, which is testament to their manager Erik ten Hag. You would never accuse them of being overly convincing, though, which is why I think this one will be close.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are winless in their previous six league games against Manchester United, losing each of the last five.

The Reds have won their last two top-flight matches away to the Hammers, as many victories as in their previous eight visits to east London (D3, L3).

They are vying to win a third consecutive Premier League fixture away to West Ham for the first time since 2011.

The Londoners have dropped 35 points from winning positions versus Manchester United in the Premier League, more than they have against any other side.

West Ham United

The Hammers are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since ending 2022 with a run of five straight defeats.

They are winless in their three most recent top-flight home fixtures, conceding a total of nine goals in this sequence.

The Hammers have won two of their previous three league matches on a Sunday, beating Southampton 1-0 and Bournemouth 4-0 last month. They had won just twice in their previous 13 Sunday fixtures (D3, L8) prior to this.

Lucas Paqueta has been involved in four goals in his last four home games for West Ham in all competitions, scoring two and assisting two - compared to just two goal involvements (both assists) in his first 16 appearances at the London Stadium.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's side have lost eight of 17 Premier League games this season against teams currently in the top half of the table but are unbeaten in 16 matches versus sides in the bottom half, winning 12 of those fixtures.

The Reds have won only two of eight top-flight away matches in 2023, losing four of those fixtures.

Their 2-1 win at Fulham in November is their only victory in their past seven league matches in London (D3, L4).

Three of Marcus Rashford's four league goals against West Ham have come as a substitute - it is the most he has scored from the bench against a particular opponent in the competition.

