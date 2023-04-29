Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell has agreed to become Rangers manager Michael Beale's first summer signing. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes "there's no coming back" for Rangers boss Beale if he loses another Old Firm derby in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scottish Sun external-link via Boyle Sports)

Manager Ange Postecoglou insists Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata, and Hyeongyu Oh will be "key contributors" for his side despite the Celtic trio's action being limited this season. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Ibrox boss Beale has hailed Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi as the best player in Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Reading and Leeds United boss Brian McDermott is in the frame to become Hibernian's new director of football. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Beale has called on his defence to be "more assured" in their decision-making at Hampden on Sunday. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has received plenty of plaudits from Brighton fans after the 21-year-old's starring role in his side's record-breaking 6-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Saturday. (Football Scotland) external-link