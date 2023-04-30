Last updated on .From the section Aldershot

Josh McQuoid spent three years with Weymouth before rejoining Aldershot last summer

Aldershot Town forward Josh McQuoid says he will receive treatment this summer after being diagnosed with a rare cancer in his leg.

The 33-year-old former Northern Ireland international has been diagnosed with sarcoma, external-link which affects the tissues that connect, support and surround other body structures and organs.

McQuoid has continued to play since getting the diagnosis a few weeks ago.

"It's early days but the prognosis so far is positive as it can be," he said. external-link

"It's been a tough few weeks but I'm lucky to have such a great family and group of friends who are supporting me all the way.

"I want to thank my team-mates, the manager and all the staff, who have been supportive at this time."

McQuoid is in his second spell with the Shots, helping them stay in the National League this season, and has previously played for clubs including Bournemouth, Luton and Weymouth.

He added: "Hopefully this message can grow awareness around any lump or bump. It's normally nothing but it's better to be safe than sorry."