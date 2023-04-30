Scott Lindsey says Crawley fans have made him feel welcome after a 'hard time' at Swindon

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has set his sights on silverware to repay the faith of their fans, having guided the club to League Two survival.

Lindsey left Swindon to replace Matthew Etherington at Broadfield Stadium in January and led them out of the League Two relegation zone.

Town secured safety with a game to spare with Saturday's goalless draw at home to Walsall.

Lindsey told BBC Radio Sussex: "It's an achievement, but we want to win things.

"I don't want to be jumping up and down and celebrating the fact we've just about stayed in the league by one point.

"It's so important that we have done, but let's hope we have many years where we are celebrating winning things rather than just about scraping staying in."

Lindsey has formed a strong bond with Red Devils fans after a frostier six months at Swindon - where Crawley's season will finish on Monday, 8 May.

Lindsey said: "The fans here are class. I've never known anything like it through my whole football journey, from a player to a coach to management. They are on a different level.

"I didn't really want to talk about this but I had a bit of a hard time in my last job, the fans never bought in to me, for whatever reason, and even when I came into this job a lot of fans from that club connected with these fans and said 'good luck with him'.

"But they took no notice and I'm pleased they haven't, because they have been fantastic with me and I absolutely adore every single one of them."