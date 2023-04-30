Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nigel Clough admits Mansfield's play-off hopes are all but over

Nigel Clough admits Mansfield Town need "a miracle" if they are to snatch a League Two play-off place on the final day of the season.

Home defeats by Leyton Orient and Harrogate have left the Stags three points off a play-off spot in eighth.

They must win at Colchester and hope Salford, Carlisle or possibly Bradford lose on the final day, plus overcome at least a four-goal difference deficit.

"I wouldn't think there's much chance now," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We've had two home games in four days and needed to get something from those and we haven't."

Bradford, three points ahead in seventh with a better goal difference by four, could make Mansfield's final-day challenge on Monday, 8 May more achievable should they lose their game in hand at Crewe on Wednesday.

But Clough admitted: "It's effectively season over barring a miracle, but we'll go down there [to Colchester] and have a go.

"We have scored goals on the road, we got four at Swindon and Carlisle. We'll try and score some next week and you never know, anything can happen."

Clough blamed Mansfield's likely failure to return to the play-offs on injuries and home form - the only two sides to concede more than their 31 at home are relegated duo Rochdale and Hartlepool.

"It's been an entertaining season," Clough added. "Ultimately we've fallen short, but not by much.

"The sight of (defenders and long-term absentees) Elliot Hewitt and Steven McLaughlin hobbling around on crutches brings it home just what we've been missing this season.

"We've conceded too many goals, we've not been solid enough and not kept enough clean sheets. When you're in the ascendancy and concede, it has given the opposition a massive lift too many times this season."