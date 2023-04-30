Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 0.
Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman scored as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin to reclaim the top spot in the Bundesliga.
Gnabry's diving header opened the scoring following Joshua Kimmich's clever dinked-through ball.
Kimmich provided another assist with an excellent ball which Coman slotted past Hertha goalkeeper Manuel Riemann.
Borussia Dortmund, who drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened VfL Bochum on Friday, are now a point behind the leaders.
Anthony Losilla gave VfL Bochum the lead after five minutes with Karim Adeyemi levelling soon afterwards for Dortmund, putting Bayern back in the driving seat with four games to go.
Dortmund are vying to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 40MazraouiSubstituted forStanisicat 74'minutes
- 5Pavard
- 4de Ligt
- 22CanceloBooked at 67mins
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forTelat 81'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 61'minutes
- 17ManéSubstituted forMüllerat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sané
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
Hertha Berlin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Christensen
- 16Kenny
- 3Rogel
- 5Uremovic
- 21Plattenhardt
- 24NgankamSubstituted forEjukeat 55'minutes
- 29Tousart
- 10BoëtiusSubstituted forStangeat 83'minutes
- 17MittelstädtSubstituted forMazaat 65'minutes
- 14LukebakioSubstituted forScherhantat 83'minutes
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forKangaat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 6Cigerci
- 18Kanga
- 30Maza
- 33Kwasigroch
- 35Stange
- 39Scherhant
- 40Ejuke
- 41Klemens
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home18
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 0.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chidera Ejuke with a cross.
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Derry Scherhant replaces Dodi Lukébakio.
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Veit Stange replaces Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Kingsley Coman.
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 0. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Christensen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
